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  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    Philips Avent Natural Trainer Cup

    SCF262/06

    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    Our new Natural trainer cup helps your baby transit from bottle drinking to their first cup easily. With the soft touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar teat.

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    Philips Avent Natural Trainer Cup

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    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    • Natural
    • 150ml / 5oz
    • Medium flow teat
    • 4m+
    Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

    Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

    Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

    This cup is BPA free*

    This cup is BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural cup is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Teat
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Trainer cup
      1  pcs
      Snap-on hygienic cap
      1  pcs
      Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      4 months +

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