SCF323/11
Express effortlessly
The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your size and shape. Quick, comfortable, and convenient for each new mother.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 4 stimulation and 4 expression levels for a personalised experience.
One size fits all. The silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple.
Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.
Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.
Small and Compact motor unit
Power
Material
What is included
Ease of use
Functions
