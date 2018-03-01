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A light, breathable pacifier
Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.See all benefits
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ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples and on average 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.
This pacifier’s silky, textured silicone nipple soothes and comforts your little one.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Hygiene
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Accessories included
What is included
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