SPA4000BK/00
Lights up your work and play
Boost work sessions or down time with the sleek wireless desktop speaker that’s all about the vibe. Bluetooth® connectivity brings effortless music streaming and great-sounding, lag-free audio. Colorful LED lights enhance the atmosphere.See all benefits
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With 14 W max (7 W RMS) of surprisingly powerful sound, this sleek desktop speaker will play your tunes, soundtrack your games, and amp up videos and work calls with far more skill than your computer’s built in speakers. Plus, there’s a built-in mic for handsfree calls.
Advanced Bluetooth® connectivity brings you noticeably better sound for streaming music and its smooth, low-latency performance helps keep audio in sync when watching videos or gaming. You can also use a USB-C cable to connect a portable music player to the speaker.
Colorful lights on the front edge of this speaker let you set the perfect vibe for work or play. There are five different modes to choose from: dial up the energy with lights that sync in time to music or sound effects—or focus and relax with an ambient mode that emits a colorful static glow.
You get up to 12 hours play time if the speaker’s LED lights are off, and up to 6 hours playback if the LED lights are on (no matter which mode you have the lights set to). You can recharge the battery via USB-C.
Dreaming of a clutter-free desk? This sleek wireless speaker will fit below most desktop computers—or place it in front of a laptop stand. With no wires to worry about, it’s just so easy to position it in the perfect spot for you.
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