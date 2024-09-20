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  • An impeccable clean across the home, on one charge An impeccable clean across the home, on one charge An impeccable clean across the home, on one charge
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    7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Pet

    XC7055/01

    1 award

    An impeccable clean across the home, on one charge

    Want a clean floor without pet hair all over the home? Meet the Philips Cordless Vacuum 7000 Pet - ultimate cordless companion. Maximum clean, minimum battery use(2), thanks to PowerCyclone 12, for a clean home on a single charge(8).

    See all benefits

    7000 Series Cordless Vacuum Pet

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    An impeccable clean across the home, on one charge

    Up to 80min(1), ultimate power across the home

    • Superior suction with PowerCyclone 12 technology
    • TriActive Smart nozzle adapts to your floor type
    • Longest runtime - 80min on eco setting(1)
    • Includes Aqua Module to mop
    • Max versatility with handheld, 4 Pet & LED tools
    PowerCyclone 12: max suction with our longest runtime(7)

    PowerCyclone 12: max suction with our longest runtime(7)

    The PowerCyclone 12 & PowerBlade digital motor work together to generate great airflow speed (up to 1080 L/min(4)) energy-efficiently. The PowerCyclone 12 technology is inspired by aviation engineering for exceptional cleaning of dust and dirt. This results in powerful cleaning on all floors without running out of battery.

    TriActive Smart LED nozzle recognizes floor type and adapts

    TriActive Smart LED nozzle recognizes floor type and adapts

    The TriActive Smart LED nozzle is engineered with triple action to clean up to 99.9%(5) of dust and dirt in a single stroke on multiple floor types. Auto setting adjusts suction power based on your floor type, and lets you customize the brightness of the LED lights so you can see even the smallest speck of dust. If you prefer, you can also choose from 3 different speed modes that you fully control. The nozzle cleans up to 0mm close to edges and into corners.

    Max versatility due to handheld, LED & pet accessories

    Max versatility due to handheld, LED & pet accessories

    Reach every area easily by configuring the vacuum cleaner to your needs. Effortlessly turn the stick in a handheld and click on one of the accessories with LED guide. So, you can see every little bit of dust while cleaning. Pet nozzle helps keeping your house free of fine and long hairs, by easily removing them from different surfaces - including the sofa or pet bed. The long crevice tool helps to reach narrow spaces. 2-in-1 combination tool switches easily between a soft brush for dusting delicate surfaces and a wide crevice tool.

    Replaceable battery lasts up to 80min in Eco, 30 in Turbo(6)

    Replaceable battery lasts up to 80min in Eco, 30 in Turbo(6)

    Get the job done in one go! In one charge Philips 7000 Series cleans more than 360 m2 in Eco mode and more than 135 m2 in Turbo mode(3). Even in Turbo setting you can clean the entire house. Extra batteries and a fast charger (XV1797) are available as an accessory to double this coverage.

    Digital display enables smart cleaning

    Digital display enables smart cleaning

    The digital display enables you to control the device and gives all information you need during and after your cleaning session. Adjust the brightness and speed easily via the display. If filter is full, you will get notification. Pretty smart.

    Click on the Aqua module for a quick wet touch-up

    Click on the Aqua module for a quick wet touch-up

    Why not do a quick wet touch up while you vacuum for a more thorough overall clean in one go? Our easy-to-attach and remove Aqua Module uses a damp microfiber cloth to remove a variety of stains while you vaccuum.

    3-stage filtration locks &lt;99.9% of fine dust & allergens(8)

    3-stage filtration locks <99.9% of fine dust & allergens(8)

    Enjoy better air quality at home thanks to our anti allergy filtration system filter capturing over 99.9%(9) of pollen, pet hair, dust mites and other fine dust particles inside, creating a healthier environment for people with allergies. And for everyone!

    Engineered for durable quality

    Engineered for durable quality

    Reliable vacuum cleaner, designed and built for powerful cleaning sessions over time. 2 years guarantee. IF design award winner 2024. DEKRA certified. This product contains recycled plastic. For every thousand Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaners sold, we reduce the use of virgin plastics as much as 1,422,500 plastic straws.

    Technical Specifications

    • Use Cases

      Suitable for floor types
      Hard & Soft floors
      Handheld option
      Yes
      Mopping function
      Yes

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Aluminium & Plastic
      Color
      Coral Mood
      Cyclone technology
      PowerCyclone 12
      Settings
      Eco, Normal, Turbo & Auto
      Runtime (Eco)
      80 min
      Runtime (Turbo)
      30 min
      Airflow (max)
      1080 l/min
      Dust capacity
      0.6 L
      Noise level
      < 80 dB
      Battery type
      Replaceable lithium-ion
      Voltage
      25.2V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz
      Charging Time
      6.5 hour(s)
      Display type
      Smart LCD
      Filter type
      5-stage filtration
      LED lights
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes
      Battery Product
      Yes

    • Functions

      Floor Recognition
      Yes
      Smart home compatibility
      No
      Internet connectivity
      No

    • Design

      Recycled plastic, incl. accessories
      869.3
      Sustainable package
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Triactive Smart LED Nozzle
      Included accessories
      - Upholstery tool with LEDGuide - Crevice tool with LEDGuide - Combination tool with LEDGuide 1 microfiber pad
      Additional nozzles
      Mini TurboBrush (XV1684)
      Charging Station
      Wall-mount
      Aqua nozzle
      Aqua Module

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      18.5 cm
      Product Width
      25.5 cm
      Product Height
      115 cm
      Product Weight (Handheld only)
      1687 g
      Package Length
      20 cm
      Package Width
      31.5 cm
      Package Height
      74.8 cm
      Package Weight
      5.9 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      XV1670/02 - Microfiber ​Pads
      Related Accessories 2
      XV1797/01 - Battery Pack and Charger
      Related Accessories 3
      XV1681/01 - Replacement ​Filter
      Related Accessories 4
      XV1685/01 - Complete Home Cleaning Kit
      Related Accessories 5
      XV1684/01 - Mini Turbo Brush
      Related Accessories 6
      XV1792/01 - Floor Cleaning Solution

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    Awards

    • (1) Eco mode, handheld only
    • (2)On hardfloors in turbo setting.
    • (3) On hard floors with dry nozzle
    • (4) In turbo mode
    • (5) On hard floors in turbo setting, one stroke is one forward & backward motion
    • (6) Handheld only
    • (7) Turbo mode, Handheld only
    • (8) Based on a house of 360m2 with hard floors, in eco mode.
    • (9) >0,5 μm particle size
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