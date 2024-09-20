TriActive Smart LED nozzle recognizes floor type and adapts

The TriActive Smart LED nozzle is engineered with triple action to clean up to 99.9%(5) of dust and dirt in a single stroke on multiple floor types. Auto setting adjusts suction power based on your floor type, and lets you customize the brightness of the LED lights so you can see even the smallest speck of dust. If you prefer, you can also choose from 3 different speed modes that you fully control. The nozzle cleans up to 0mm close to edges and into corners.