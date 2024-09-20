XC7055/01
An impeccable clean across the home, on one charge
Want a clean floor without pet hair all over the home? Meet the Philips Cordless Vacuum 7000 Pet - ultimate cordless companion. Maximum clean, minimum battery use(2), thanks to PowerCyclone 12, for a clean home on a single charge(8).See all benefits
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The PowerCyclone 12 & PowerBlade digital motor work together to generate great airflow speed (up to 1080 L/min(4)) energy-efficiently. The PowerCyclone 12 technology is inspired by aviation engineering for exceptional cleaning of dust and dirt. This results in powerful cleaning on all floors without running out of battery.
The TriActive Smart LED nozzle is engineered with triple action to clean up to 99.9%(5) of dust and dirt in a single stroke on multiple floor types. Auto setting adjusts suction power based on your floor type, and lets you customize the brightness of the LED lights so you can see even the smallest speck of dust. If you prefer, you can also choose from 3 different speed modes that you fully control. The nozzle cleans up to 0mm close to edges and into corners.
Reach every area easily by configuring the vacuum cleaner to your needs. Effortlessly turn the stick in a handheld and click on one of the accessories with LED guide. So, you can see every little bit of dust while cleaning. Pet nozzle helps keeping your house free of fine and long hairs, by easily removing them from different surfaces - including the sofa or pet bed. The long crevice tool helps to reach narrow spaces. 2-in-1 combination tool switches easily between a soft brush for dusting delicate surfaces and a wide crevice tool.
Get the job done in one go! In one charge Philips 7000 Series cleans more than 360 m2 in Eco mode and more than 135 m2 in Turbo mode(3). Even in Turbo setting you can clean the entire house. Extra batteries and a fast charger (XV1797) are available as an accessory to double this coverage.
The digital display enables you to control the device and gives all information you need during and after your cleaning session. Adjust the brightness and speed easily via the display. If filter is full, you will get notification. Pretty smart.
Why not do a quick wet touch up while you vacuum for a more thorough overall clean in one go? Our easy-to-attach and remove Aqua Module uses a damp microfiber cloth to remove a variety of stains while you vaccuum.
Enjoy better air quality at home thanks to our anti allergy filtration system filter capturing over 99.9%(9) of pollen, pet hair, dust mites and other fine dust particles inside, creating a healthier environment for people with allergies. And for everyone!
Reliable vacuum cleaner, designed and built for powerful cleaning sessions over time. 2 years guarantee. IF design award winner 2024. DEKRA certified. This product contains recycled plastic. For every thousand Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaners sold, we reduce the use of virgin plastics as much as 1,422,500 plastic straws.
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