Vibrant and smart
This Hospitality TV is a perfect performer when you just want everything to look and sound great. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
The standard 3 years warranty can be extended for enjoying this product worry-free for 5 years .
Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design, makes the hygienic remote control easy cleanable and free from germs.
Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.
Run your display network over a local LAN connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create is a powerful authoring tool for creating compelling content. With its drag and drop interface, preloaded templates and integrated widgets, you'll be amazing customers with your content and information in no time.
Make your guests feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information - such as name and language spoken - to create a personalized experience.
Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code.
