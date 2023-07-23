Search terms

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    Smart and modular for an even longer lifetime

    Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

    ADS wide-view panel display

    Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

    4G/LTE optional module for reliable connection

    Select our optional 4G/LTE module for more predictable bandwidth and faster download speeds, providing you with a reliable backup connection in case of 24/4 work requirements or where local network connections are not possible.

    FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

    Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of a media player failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

    Modularity - longer product lifetime

    Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities for longer product lifetime with easily detached and replaced components, and a firm focus on sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Powered by Android 11 and with integrated WiFi, your Philips D-Line delivers the ultimate, most secure and connected display experience. Optimised for native Android apps, and enabling you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with our integrated HTML5, Chromium-based browser. Design your content online and connect a single display, or your entire network, either landscape or portrait, in 4k UHD resolution. Simply connect to the internet via WiFi or with an RJ45 cable.

    Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

    Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips D-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 3.0 (x2)
      • VGA (via DVI)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • 4G/LTE antenna connectors
      • Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
      • USB 2.0 (x1)
      Video output
      DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      WiFi
      WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 (slide-in module)

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.8  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      64.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 x 0.3 72 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @60HZ
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      ADS
      Operating system
      Android 11
      Haze
      25%

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      • RS232
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • External 4G mPCIe slot
      • RJ45
      • WiFi
      WiFi protocol
      a b g n, 802.11 ax, 802.11 ac

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      155  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50,60 Hz
      • 2160p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1462.3  mm
      Product weight
      28.1  kg
      Set Height
      837.3  mm
      Set Depth
      89.9(D@Handle)/68.9(D@Wall mount)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      57.57  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      32.96  inch
      Wall Mount
      400mm(H) x 400mm(V), M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.54(D@Handle)/2.71(D@Wall mount)  inch
      Bezel width
      14.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      61.95  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MPEG
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • AVI
      • MP4
      • MPEG4
      • VP8
      • VP9
      • WEBM
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      2x A72 + 4x A53
      GPU
      ARM Mali-T860 MP4
      Memory
      4GB RAM
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • AC Switch Cover
      • USB Cover (x1)
      • Screws
      • AC Power Cord
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 cable
      • WiFi module
      • Wire Clamper (x3)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CB
      • CE
      • CCC
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • EMF
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • UL

