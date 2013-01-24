UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color
The expansive 32" Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in Ultra High Definition. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color
The expansive 32" Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in Ultra High Definition. See all benefits
UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color
The expansive 32" Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in Ultra High Definition. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color
The expansive 32" Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in Ultra High Definition. See all benefits
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
The 10-bit display delivers rich color depth with 1.074 billion colors and 12-bit internal processing for re-creating smooth, natural colors without gradations and color banding.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base's people-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments position the monitor for maximum comfort that can ease the physical strains of a long workday; cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.
Enjoy crisp colorful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
These Philips displays come equipped with the most advanced multi connections like VGA, Display Port, universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. New DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 connection now enables full 4K resolution at 60Hz for smooth visuals. USB connections ensures that you can have super speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!
Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures you don't have to wait anymore for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backward compatible.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet