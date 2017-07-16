2 year warranty
Discontinued
328P6VJEB/56
UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid color
The expansive 32" Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in Ultra High Definition.
P Line
32 (viewable 31.5" / 80 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures you don't have to wait anymore for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backward compatible.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse