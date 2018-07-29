Other items in the box
- 2 x AA Batteries
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Table top stand
4K Razor Slim OLED TV
The award winning Philips 65 inch OLED TV. Step up your entertainment experience with its powerful P5 Processing Engine delivering source perfection, sharpness, color, contrast and motion. See all benefits
The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours, and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.
The Ultra HD Premium certification on your Philips OLED TV is the promise of an incredibly lifelike 4K UHD picture for the content you love. You'll be captivated by greater brightness and contrast, and a wider colour gamut that unlocks millions of subtle shades. The HDR content you watch will come to life with more realistic depth and detail.
High Dynamic Range Perfect delivers a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness of your content. Enjoy brighter highlights, ultimate contrast and vivid colors just like the director intended.
Dive deeper into the darkness with OLED TV. Organic self emitting pixels achieve the deepest levels of black due to their unique ability to completely switch off - no light is emitted or passing through the pixel. This brings a huge range of contrast to your screen, bringing shades and colours to life in a way that LED TV technology cannot match.
DTS HD Premium Suite delivers high-end audio processing for better sound from your speakers. Preserving the purity of the original content, you'll enjoy immersive sound, deep bass and crystal clear dialog without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.
With enhanced Philips Triple Ring technology, we have an even more powerful speaker movement in our subwoofers. More movement means more punch - so you will enjoy powerful sound even in our thin Philips TV design.
Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.
