4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

65PUT7601/56
    -{discount-value}

    Exhilarate your senses. The Philips 7600 Series uses intelligent local brightness zones in the screen for deep blacks and radiant colors that burst out of the screen. And with HDR, enjoy a viewing experience just as the director intended. See all benefits

      4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 164 cm (65")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • Quad Core, 8GB & expandable
      • DVB-T/T2
      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

      Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

      You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from three-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.

      Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

      Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

      Philips Quad Core processor meets the power of Android to deliver an exciting gaming experience. And with Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun.

      Philips Double Ring technology for rich and powerful bass

      Philips Double Ring technology for rich and powerful bass

      Philips Double Ring technology allows for increased speaker movement in the subwoofers—and more movement means more punch! So you’ll enjoy strong, rich bass even in a thin TV design.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery: look beyond TV

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery: look beyond TV

      The Google Play store and Philips app gallery go beyond traditional TV programming to bring you a big online collection of movies, TV, music, apps and games. 16GB of expandable memory means there’s plenty of room to store all your favorite content and to install more apps.

      Award winning Micro Dimming Premium for brilliant contrast

      Award winning Micro Dimming Premium for brilliant contrast

      Micro Dimming Premium analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones to control and optimize each individual segment of the Direct LED backlight. So you’ll enjoy a lifelike picture with incredibly deep blacks contrasted with bright whites.

      Perfect Pixel Ultra HD for the ultimate Picture Quality

      Perfect Pixel Ultra HD for the ultimate Picture Quality

      Building on our award winning UHD Picture Quality heritage, we’ve taken High Definition Picture Quality to a whole new level. With the advanced picture processing software in our Perfect Pixel Ultra HD engine, your picture is converted into crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution. So you’ll enjoy the deepest blacks, brightest whites, and the most vivid colors with natural skin tones. And all this comes to life with our most fluid, razor sharp image quality – every time, and from any source.

      Hear every detail with DTS Premium Sound

      Great TV speakers demand a powerful processing engine that preserves the purity of the original audio content. DTS Premium Suite is designed to deliver the experience consumers have come to expect from high end sound processing: immersive surround with deep, rich bass and crystal clear dialog that’s delivered at maximum volume levels and without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.

      The new integrated HEVC standard to enjoy high quality 4k

      The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.

      Slim aluminum pinch stands for a premium lightweight look

      Every great artwork needs its own easel. And like every great artwork, your new Philips TV needs to be displayed in its rightful manner. Developed specifically for this model by our design team, these slim aluminum pinch stands are a true testament to the lightness and slim construction of this powerful TV series.

      Enjoy excellent contrast,color,sharpness with HDR Premium

      High Dynamic Range Premium is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in our application of contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the director's intent. The end result? Highlights with excellent brightness, richer contrast and color and vivid details like you've never seen before.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Game Mode
        • Music Mode

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Brightness
        430  cd/m²
        Pixel engine
        Perfect Pixel Ultra HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Micro Dimming Premium
        • Ultra Resolution

      • Android

        OS
        Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google search
        • YouTube
        Memory size to install apps
        8GB
        Memory size
        • 16GB
        • extendable via USB storage

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom Client and Server
        • SimplyShare
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Social TV
        • TV on Demand
        • Youtube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop Smart Menu button
        • Onscreen Usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, Stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand
        Remote Control
        with Keyboard

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        30W
        Sound Features
        Double ring technology
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Sound
        • DTS Premium Sound
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connections
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi 11n 2x2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio L/R in
        • Audio in (DVI)
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        • Yes on HDMI1
        • Yes on HDMI2

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI3/4
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz
        • up to FHD 1920x1080 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        • up to FHD 1920x1080 @60Hz
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5
        Off mode power consumption
        0.5  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        250  mm
        Box height
        1011  mm
        Box width
        1575  mm
        Set Depth
        67  mm
        Set Height
        824  mm
        Set Width
        1449  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        261  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        904  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1449  mm
        Product weight
        26.3  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        27.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        36.5  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 400 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • MultiRoom Client and Server supports only 'Free to Air' digital programs.
          • Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.
