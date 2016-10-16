2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT7601/56
4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV
Exhilarate your senses. The Philips 7600 Series uses intelligent local brightness zones in the screen for deep blacks and radiant colors that burst out of the screen. And with HDR, enjoy a viewing experience just as the director intended.
164 cm (65")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Quad Core, 8GB & expandable
DVB-T/T2
Every great artwork needs its own easel. And like every great artwork, your new Philips TV needs to be displayed in its rightful manner. Developed specifically for this model by our design team, these slim aluminum pinch stands are a true testament to the lightness and slim construction of this powerful TV series.
You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from three-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.
The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
MultiRoom Client and Server supports only 'Free to Air' digital programs.
Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.