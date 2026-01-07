AC0651/10
Energy-efficient air purifier with a smart sensor
Our most energy-efficient air purifier with real-time air quality feedback. Removes allergens and pollutants while using minimal energy. Its compact, sleek design fits seamlessly into your home. Control it remotely with the Philips Air+ appSee all benefits
Our air purifier delivers clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR of 170 m3/h, thoroughly purifying rooms up to 44m2. Say goodbye to pollutants like PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and more in under 17 minutes (3)
Our 2-layer filtration system featuring NanoProtect HEPA technology captures an impressive 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2 x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(2).
Using AeraSense sensors, the purifier scans the air 1000x per second and report on your air quality in real time. Check the devices digital display or the Air+ app to quickly understand air pollution levels in your home.
Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield except purer, cleaner air. VitaShield technology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest know virus. Tested independently by external lab to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus (5).
When choosing Philips, you choose Philips for a trusted brand with 80+ years of experience in air care and health tech. Our air purifiers undergo 170 strict inspection tests before release and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Achieve cleaner air with minimal energy consumption and save money on your energy bill. Operating at max. 12W, our purifier is 2x more energy-efficient than other leading air purifiers (7). In sleep mode, it consumes just 2W, 30x less energy than a traditional lightbulb.
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In sleep mode, it operates only at 19 dB (6), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance. With this setting, the air in your home will be clean always, even at nighttime.
Use our app for extra convenience and control. In the app, you can turn your purifier on and off, adjust speed settings, check the air quality in your home and monitor your filter status. Additionally, learn more about air purification through our collection of in-app articles and check outdoor air quality data, available to you anytime, anywhere.
Receive immediate air quality feedback through the color ring of the purifiers interface. As your device cleans the air, the color ring will switch from red to blue.
Customize your air purification experience with our purifier's 3 different speed settings: sleep, medium, and turbo. In Auto mode, it will choose the best speed to clean the air in home based on real-time air quality feedback.
Our purifier alerts you when it's time for a filter replacement. Plus, you can monitor your filter status using the Air+ app. Philips original filters guarantee optimal performance for up to 12 months, ensuring that your air is clean all year around.
Our purifier's compact size and sleek design make it the perfect complement to any space, effortlessly enhancing both the air comfort and aesthetic of your home. At just 34 cm tall, it is perfect to be placed on a desk or shelf. Enjoy fresh and clean air with a touch of sophistication.
