BG5480/15
Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
Experience a close, smooth shave all over your body, including your intimate areas, without compromising on skin comfort. There are 3 length settings for a versatile trim, plus the foldable back attachment helps with hard-to-reach areas.See all benefits
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The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.
Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.
Our newly designed, foldable back attachment delivers an enhanced ergonomic experience and significantly improves reachability across the body. The handle comes with various settings to allow for comfortable shaving from all sides.
Offering customizable lengths of 2, 3 or 5 mm to suit your style, the bi-directional combs trim in any direction ensuring effortless and effective grooming all over your body, even in intimate areas.
Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.
Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 100 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option*, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.
The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.
Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.
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Styling tools
Combs
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