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  • Designed for quiet. Built for power. Designed for quiet. Built for power. Designed for quiet. Built for power.

    Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series Wall Fans

    CX1050/01

    Designed for quiet. Built for power.

    Experience powerful, quiet cooling with 3 speeds, 2 modes, smooth rotation, timer, and remote control for ultimate comfort. Built with quality materials and a sleek design, this wall fan offers lasting durability and stylish performance.

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    Philips Wall Fan 1000 Series Wall Fans

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    Designed for quiet. Built for power.

    Strong cooling & quiet operation for true comfort.

    • Strong airflow up to 3100 m3/h
    • Quiet cooling at 44 dB(A) (1)
    • 3 speeds for personalized comfort
    • 2 modes & timer for extra convenience
    • Head diameter 45 cm
    Powerful airflow for instant relief

    Powerful airflow for instant relief

    With a cooling capacity up to 3100 m3/h and 6 blades, this fan delivers intense air movement that eliminates stagnant air, filling your space with refreshing air for all-day comfort.

    Quiet cooling for undisturbed rest

    Quiet cooling for undisturbed rest

    Operating at a subtle 44 dB(A) (1)—comparable to a quiet office—this fan delivers powerful cooling while maintaining a calm, undisturbed environment.

    Long-distance breeze for maximum cooling

    Long-distance breeze for maximum cooling

    Experience refreshing airflow that extends up to 30 m, ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the room. Whether near or far, enjoy consistent cooling wherever you are.

    Adjustable speed settings for personalized cooling

    Adjustable speed settings for personalized cooling

    Customize your comfort with 3 adjustable speed settings, a dedicated Sleep Mode and a Natural Breeze Mode. Effortlessly tailor the cooling to suit your needs with the included remote control.

    Experience comfort without getting up

    Experience comfort without getting up

    Adjust your comfort from anywhere with the easy-to-use remote control. Choose between three fan speeds, two special modes, or the timer setting—all without needing to get up.

    Built-in timer for peace of mind

    Built-in timer for peace of mind

    Set it and forget it with the built-in timer. Enjoy peace of mind knowing your fan will turn off automatically—helping you save energy and rest easy through the night.

    Stay cool at night with Sleep Mode

    Stay cool at night with Sleep Mode

    Enjoy a cool and peaceful night’s sleep with Sleep Mode. This energy-saving setting gradually lowers the fan speed over 30 minutes to help you fall asleep, while the display automatically turns off to minimize light and distractions.

    Feel the Outdoors, Indoors

    Feel the Outdoors, Indoors

    Natural Breeze Mode delivers a refreshing airflow by automatically varying fan speed and intensity - mimicking the feeling of real outdoor wind. It’s a soothing, natural cooling experience you can enjoy year-round.

    Automatic rotation & tilting to reach every corner

    Automatic rotation & tilting to reach every corner

    Enjoy optimal air circulation with automatic 80° rotation and a 30° tilting head, designed to deliver a refreshing breeze throughout the entire room.

    Built to last – rigorously tested for quality

    Built to last – rigorously tested for quality

    With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips conducts 110+ rigorous quality tests to ensure durability and high performance, season after season—all backed by a 2-year warranty for your peace of mind.

    Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

    Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

    Operating at just 47W, this fan consumes 53 times less energy than a standard portable air conditioner—helping you stay cool while dramatically reducing energy use and costs.

    Easy to set up & clean

    Easy to set up & clean

    Assemble in just a few steps with the intuitive design. Cleaning is effortless—simply wipe the surface with a dry cloth to maintain optimal performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Black
      Secondary color
      Grey
      Primary Material
      Metal
      Secondary Material
      Plastic

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      47 W
      Min. sound level
      44 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      50 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Fan airflow
      3100 m³/h

    • Usability

      Timer
      Yes (1-12h)
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Oscillation
      80°
      Vertical Tilt
      30°
      Interface
      Digital
      Remote control
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Head diameter
      45 cm
      Product Length
      45 cm
      Product Width
      40.0 cm
      Product Height
      49.0 cm
      Product Weight
      3.7 kg
      Package Length
      51.0 cm
      Package Width
      40.0 cm
      Package Height
      52.0 cm
      Package Weight
      5.2 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      0.5 W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50 Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • (1) Sound level at the lowest speed.
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