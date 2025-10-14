Search terms

EN
AR
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Play Pause

    2000 Series Steam iron

    DST2030/90

    Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand

    Iron effortlessly with the lightweight DST2000 Series iron. Its powerful steam up to 25g/min and steam boost tackle tough creases effectively, while the ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding on all ironable fabrics.

    See all benefits

    2000 Series Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand

    Easy and effective ironing

    • Up to 25g/min continuous steam for crease removal
    • 4 steam settings to tackle creases on all fabrics
    • Ceramic soleplate for easy and fast gliding
    • Auto shut off for peace of mind
    • 250 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions
    Up to 25g/min continuous steam for crease removal

    Up to 25g/min continuous steam for crease removal

    Powerful steam rate of up to 25g/min makes ironing easy by ensuring effective crease removal. Combine it with strong steam boost to remove even the thoughest wrinkles.

    4 steam settings to tackle creases on all ironable fabrics

    4 steam settings to tackle creases on all ironable fabrics

    Multiple steam settings on the iron allow you to easily tackle creases on different fabrics: set low steam for delicates like silk; stronger steam for thicker fabrics.

    Ceramic soleplate for easy and fast gliding

    Ceramic soleplate for easy and fast gliding

    Experience easy gliding on all ironable garments thanks to the durable, scratch-resistant ceramic plate. It glides well on all garments, does not stick to your clothes and it is easy to keep clean.

    Lightweight for quick and easy ironing

    Lightweight for quick and easy ironing

    Thanks to the light weight of the product, you can iron your garments effortlessly.

    250 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

    250 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

    The large 250 ml water tank ensures longer ironing sessions and minimized refills. Make the most of your time by ironing more garments in one go.

    Calc Clean function for durable performance

    Calc Clean function for durable performance

    Thanks to the Calc-Clean slider, you can easily remove limescale from your iron. To keep your iron in optimal condition, use this function once a month when using regular tap water.

    Drip stop technology to prevent leaking while ironing

    Drip stop technology to prevent leaking while ironing

    Our Drip Stop system prevents any leaking and staining from water droplets on your garment. So you can iron at your desired temperature without any worries.

    Auto shut off for peace of mind

    Auto shut off for peace of mind

    The iron will automatically turn off if you are not using it for a while, so you don't need to worry about it.

    Large hole for easy water filling

    Large hole for easy water filling

    The large filling hole in front of the iron makes water refill easy.

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    In addition to de-wrinkling, our Philips iron 2000 Series kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh clothes and remove odors on garments.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Deep Petrol

    • Technical specifications

      Heating time
      30 sec

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      250  nm
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1.9  m

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2000  W
      Continuous steam
      25 g/min
      Steam boost
      130  g
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Smart Calc Clean

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.95  kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • *Tested by an external institute for the bacteria types E. coli 8099, S. aureus ATCC 6538, C. albicans ATCC 10231 on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.