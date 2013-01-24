Healthier Air, Always
This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 µm, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its pores. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 µm, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its pores.
This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 µm, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its pores.
This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 µm, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks TVOC and odor inside its pores.
Philips recommends replacing your air purifier filter within 24 months after the first use.
Only Philips-branded filters ensure that your device continues to work effectively.
HEPA filtration system removes 99.95 % of particles as small as 0.003 microns **. 3-layer system: pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. The pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair. Afterwards, the HEPA filter traps viruses, bacteria, household dust, pet dander, pollen, outdoor pollution, dust mite, mold spores, smoke and other allergens and pollutants. Finally, the activated carbon filter removes harmful gases and unpleasant odors.
360° filter design enables the air to enter the filter from all angles for better air circulation and convenient operation.
Performance
Filtration layers
Contents