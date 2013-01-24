Home
Steam iron

GC2510
    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Simple, fast and effective

      Longer-lasting steam performance

      • 30g
      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Calc-Clean
        Cord length
        2  m
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 90 gr/min

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Easy to set up and store
        Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2000
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1,2

