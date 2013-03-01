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  • Built for powerfull ironing Built for powerfull ironing Built for powerfull ironing
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    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2965/80

    Built for powerfull ironing

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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    PowerLife Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Built for powerfull ironing

    With electronic safety shut-off

    • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    3 ways of automatic shut-off

    3 ways of automatic shut-off

    Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

    Cord freedom with the 360 degree swivel solution

    Cord freedom with the 360 degree swivel solution

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240 V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.2  kg
      Product dimensions
      29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Extra stability
      Rubber bumper
      Power cord length
      • 1.8 m outside Europe
      • 1.9 m within Europe

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1.8  m

    • Crease removal

      Continuous steam
      Up to 40 gr/min
      Steam Boost
      Up to 130 gr/min

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

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