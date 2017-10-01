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2 year warranty

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  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

Discontinued

Azur EliteSteam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC5037/86

1 award

Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*

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Guaranteed no burns,with intelligent steam release

Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

  • 3000W

  • 70 g/min continuous steam

  • 260g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, IONIC and OFF

Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, IONIC and OFF

Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, IONIC steam mode with powerful steam bursts for more hygienic ironing and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam

DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. On all ironable fabrics

  2. Compared to GC4910