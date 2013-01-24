Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots
Thanks to the innovative Dual Heating technology, the new PerfectCare garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance with no wet spots for great results effortlessly. See all benefits
The innovative Dual Heating technology generates steam instantly at the base and reheats at the steamer head, for powerful penetrating steam, giving great results with no wet spots
Steamer plate is actively heated to provide better de-wrinkling results with no wet spots. With OptimalTEMP technology, it guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics.
90g powerful steam boost penetrates deep into garments while 35g/min of continuous steam enables effortless wrinkle removal, for great de-wrinkling results.
The triple precision tips on the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as the collar, the shoulder, and the in-between buttons, giving you precise results.
It can be tilted 30°, giving stable and comfortable support to make pleats and achieve crisp results. The shoulder shape board provides a better fit for garments. Board comes with a quick dry cover with enhanced steam permeability and breathability. It is durable with high heat resistance.
Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.
By pressing the steam selection button on the handle, you can easily change steam level for different fabrics - no need to bend down! Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats. Use ECO mode to save energy consumption.
Wheels enable user to tilt and drag the stand steamer from one place to another easily.
The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.
Hot steam refreshes garments and kills up to 99.9% bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
The steam hose is a safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.
