Iron faster with 2x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Iron faster with 2x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits
Iron faster with 2x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Iron faster with 2x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It’s non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.
A 1.3-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.
The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.
Technology
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
Accessories included
Storage
Size and weight
Guarantee
Green efficiency