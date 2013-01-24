Home
Pure Essentials

Coffee maker

HD7686/90
    Have it your way, exactly your way

    This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, thanks to the integrated coffee scale.

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

      • With glass jug
      • Made in Germany
      • Black
      1.400 Watt

      1.400 Watt

      The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Auto shut-off after 2 hours

      Auto shut-off after 2 hours

      Forgot to turn off the coffee machine? Don't worry! 2 hours after brewing the coffee, the coffee machine will shut off automatically to save energy.

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      The water tank is detachable, which makes it easy to fill water or clean the water tank.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

      Decalcification indicator light

      The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Your filter coffee your way

        Automatic switch-off
        Yes

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        382 x 196 x 395  mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  L
        Packaging weight
        2.7  kg
        Product weight
        2  kg

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Technical specifications

        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Power
        1400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Brewing time
        < 10  minute(s)
        Capacity
        1.2 L / 10-15 cups
        Cord length
        88  cm

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        HD 7686/90 Black/stainless steel/ red accents

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug
        Jug
        HD7985 (white), HD7986 (black)

