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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9300/02

Fast and easy boiling

Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

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Single action filter for limescale protection

Fast and easy boiling

  • 1.6 L 2400 W

  • Water level indicator

  • White beige

  • Hinged lid

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Easy lid and spout filling

Easy lid and spout filling

The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

Technical Specifications

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