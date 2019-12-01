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    Viva Collection Kettle

    HD9316/03

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

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    Viva Collection Kettle

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    Safe and easy boiling

    Stainless steel kettle with keep-warm function

    • 1.7 L, 1800 W
    • Keep warm
    • Spring lid
    PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

    PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

    Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator

    Cord winder for easy storage

    Cord winder for easy storage

    Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

    Stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

    Stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

    Breaks from the rounded shape of traditional kettles, stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

    Food grade stainless steel metal (SUS304)

    Food grade stainless steel metal (SUS304)

    Food grade stainless metal parts (SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.

    Strix controller

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

    One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

    Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding

    Easy opening and filling

    Easy opening and filling

    Detachable stainless steel filter for easy cleaning

    Detachable stainless steel filter effectively filters every cup of water. Detachable design allows for convenient cleaning

    360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

    Easier handling

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Metallic silver
      Materials of main body
      Stainless steel

    • Dimensions and weight

      Product dimensions (L×W×H)
      23.2×15.3×24.8  cm
      Product weight
      1.0  kg
      Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
      18.0×18.0×26.2  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      1.7 L
      Cord length
      0.75 m
      Rated frequency
      50  Hz
      Rated input power
      1800  W

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