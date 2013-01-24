Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry ‘n’ Straight features 1800W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry ‘n’ Straight features 1800W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over. See all benefits
Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry ‘n’ Straight features 1800W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry ‘n’ Straight features 1800W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over. See all benefits
This 1800W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.
Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for touch ups.
The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.
The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.
Technical specifications
Pallet
Weight and dimensions
Serviceability
Logistic data