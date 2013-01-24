Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Straightener

HP8325/03
1 Awards
  • Easy straight with XL plates Easy straight with XL plates Easy straight with XL plates
    -{discount-value}

    Straightener

    HP8325/03
    1 Awards

    Easy straight with XL plates

    Specially designed for thick and long hair, the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care has 40% wider plates that allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

    Straightener

    Easy straight with XL plates

    Specially designed for thick and long hair, the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care has 40% wider plates that allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

    Easy straight with XL plates

    Specially designed for thick and long hair, the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care has 40% wider plates that allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

    Straightener

    Easy straight with XL plates

    Specially designed for thick and long hair, the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care has 40% wider plates that allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all straighteners

      Easy straight with XL plates

      • Essential Care
      • Ceramic
      • IonBoost
      Wide plates for thick and long hair

      Wide plates for thick and long hair

      Specially designed for thick and long hair, the 40% wider plates* enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      210°C professional high heat for perfect results

      210°C professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee.

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        60s
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        black and warm pink
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V
        Wide XL plates
        45x90mm

      • Features

        Temperature
        210  °C
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes
        Handle lock
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic
        Storage hook
        No
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards