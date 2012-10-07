Search terms

EN
AR
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care Multiple hairstyles with extra care Multiple hairstyles with extra care

    Advanced Air Styler

    HP8656/03

    Multiple hairstyles with extra care

    Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Advanced Air Styler

    Similar products

    See all Curlers

    Multiple hairstyles with extra care

    • 5 styling attachments
    • Even heat distribution
    • Ionic care
    • ThermoProtect temperature
    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

    The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it healthy-looking and shiny.

    5 attachments

    This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.

    Ceramic coated brushes for more care

    The brushes have a ceramic coating, to prevent overdrying. It helps spread the heat more evenly and avoids hot spots on the hair, which lead to overheating and overdrying of the hair.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

    Paddle straightening brush for naturally straight look

    The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create naturally straight look in one go.

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

    The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

    Volumizer for more volume at the roots

    Create the volume at the roots with a specially designed volumizer attachment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      Retractable bristle brush
      For tangle free waves & curls
      38mm Thermobrush
      For smooth styles and waves
      Paddle straightening brush
      For naturally straight looks
      Volumizer
      For volume at the roots

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      1000W

    • Technical specifications

      Number of heat settings
      3

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Cable length
      2m
      Storage hook
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes
      Ceramic coating of brushes
      Yes
      EHD technology
      Yes
      Ion technology
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.