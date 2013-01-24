Home
    Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling

    The new to the world auto-rotating airstyler comes with a unique curling attachment for soft curls and waves, with a round brush for a voluminous bouncy look and with a nozzle for gentle drying. A caring drying & styling experience. See all benefits

    StyleCare Auto-rotating airstyler

    Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling

    The new to the world auto-rotating airstyler comes with a unique curling attachment for soft curls and waves, with a round brush for a voluminous bouncy look and with a nozzle for gentle drying. A caring drying & styling experience. See all benefits

      Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling

      • Keratin Ceramic coating
      • Ionic
      • 800W
      • 3 attachments
      Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls

      Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls

      After you have dried your hair 80%, place a strand of hair on the opening of the air curl attachment. At a touch of a button, your strand of hair disappears into the curling chamber where it is dried and styled. A beautiful brushed out curl is released, for a gorgeous, natural look.

      50mm round brush adds volume and movement

      50mm round brush adds volume and movement

      The 50mm thermo brush is the perfect way to add volume, body and shine to your hair. Use on nearly-dry hair to create a beautiful salon blow dry at home.

      Prevents static for smooth, frizz free and shiny hair

      Prevents static for smooth, frizz free and shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

      Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

      Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion for better care of your hair.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the airstyler works by focusing the airflow through the opening, onto specific areas, enabling a gentle drying experience. Recommended for pre-drying the hair and preparing it for styling.

      800W styling power for beautiful results

      800W styling power for beautiful results

      The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve beautiful results every day.

      Cool shot to set your style

      Cool shot to set your style

      A cool air setting allows you to fix your style or to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage.

      The airstyler automatically rotates in both directions

      The airstyler automatically rotates in both directions

      The airstyler can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and create a variety of styles.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      The airstyler is compact and fits better in your hand

      With an ergonomic design and a smaller handle size, the airstyler allows for an easier and more comfortable user experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        50mm round brush
        For volume & smooth shiny hair
        Nozzle
        For a focused airflow
        Unique AirCurl attachment
        For waves and soft curls

      • Caring technologies

        Keratin Ceramic
        Yes
        Ionic technology
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240V
        Wattage
        800W

