Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls
The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls
The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime. See all benefits
The salon style long 2.0m cord ensures improved flexibility and ease of handling. This salon recommended cord makes it easy for you to use the Philips ProCare Auto Curler wherever you want and gives you plenty of space to achieve the look you want.
The 3 temperature settings (170°C - 190°C- 210°C) and 3 timer settings (12sec - 10sec - 8sec) help you achieve great results from loose to tight curls on different hair types. For example, the high temperature setting with the extra curling time will shape the curls tighter – ideal for thicker hair. The low temperature setting combined with shorter curling time is optimal for hair that needs extra hair protection.
Durable professional brushless motor for creating curl in all different directions . Use for perfectly consistent right and left sided curls for a completely symmetrical look. Alternatively use the automatic curl function for a mix of both curl directions for a completely natural look.
The Philips ProCare Auto Curler rolls the hair onto the heated barrel and releases a perfect curl, everytime.
Professional titanium barrel for fast curling, smooth gliding and shiny hair. The barrel's titanium ceramic coating combines excellent heat conduction with a super smooth surface to perfect curl creation.
3 adjustable curling directions (left, right and automatic) add more creativity to your curling routine. Right curls, left curls – so you can curl each side in perfect symmetry – or automatic curls to mix of right and left sided curls for a completely natural look.
High performance heater for a rapid heat-up time of just 30secs.
Our new improved chamber means no burns during styling. Unlike with traditional curlers, you’ll never singe your fingers because our clever design completely isolates heat from any other areas than treated hair.
The Philips ProCare Auto Curler has an ergonomic, sensitive design that makes it easy to create perfectly consistent curls all over your head, even at the back.
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Accessories