Daily Collection

Hand mixers

HR1456/70
    -{discount-value}

    HR1456/70

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

      Mixer for delicious dessert and homemade cake

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds and turbo
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks
      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Powerful 175 W motor

      Powerful 175 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        150  cm
        Power
        175  W
        Speeds
        5
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White

