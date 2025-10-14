Search terms

    Chopper 3000 series Chopper

    HR1501/00

    Powerful, Compact, Simple!

    This compact and easy to use chopper is the ideal kitchen companion to prepare homemade meals. Chop and crush any ingredient thanks to its powerful motor while you can prepare your favorite dips without hassle.

    Chopper 3000 series Chopper

    Powerful, Compact, Simple!

    Meal preparation has never been easier.

    • Superior chopping thanks to PowerChop technology
    • Fast and perfect results thanks to 450W motor
    • Prepare your favorite dips and sauces in 1L bowl
    • Control your result thanks to the 2 speed settings
    • Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe
    Chopping power in your hand.

    Chopping power in your hand.

    Quick and perfect chopping thanks to the 450W power motor. Create any dish in no time.

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    Chop evenly soft and hard ingredients, thanks to the PowerChop technology which combines optimally blades, cutting angle and inner bowl.

    Prepare your favorite dips in the bowl of 1L

    Prepare your favorite dips in the bowl of 1L

    Do you like guacamole or are you a big fan of pesto? You can prepare anything in the 1L bowl capacity.

    Two speeds, double precision!

    Two speeds, double precision!

    You can chop your ingredients with ease, thanks to the double speed operation. For chunky results just use the first speed for a few seconds while you can enjoy smooth results with the second speed.

    No more slip.

    No more slip.

    Chop with one hand, thanks to the stability the rubber base offers to our chopper.

    Easy cleaning

    Easy cleaning

    Don’t worry about cleaning. Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe.

    One tool, endless possibilities!

    One tool, endless possibilities!

    From onions to dips, this chopper handles all kinds of ingredients with ease.

    Fast chopping thanks to our 4 stainless steel blades

    Fast chopping thanks to our 4 stainless steel blades

    Our 4 blades are specially designed to slash through anything, to make your chopping routine as fast as possible.

    Create your own nut butter from scratch.

    Create your own nut butter from scratch.

    You can prepare your own nut butter at home with ease and explore new and healthier flavors. You can even make your own chocolate spread for your kids.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Plastic
      Functions
      Speed 1 / 2
      Product Type
      Chopper
      Certifications
      CB
      Capacity Basket
      1L Max
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord length
      >1.2m
      Technology
      PowerChop Techology
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Plastic
      Blade Material
      Stainless Steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      5000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      <60 but not recommend
      Noise level (standard)
      <80dB
      Warranty
      2 Years
      Compatitable with Dry-food
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      450W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Number in pack
      1 PC per F-box

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      S-blade

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      CB
      Automatic blade stop
      <1.5s according to safety standard

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      141mm
      Product Width
      141mm
      Product Height
      258mm
      Product Weight
      1056g
      Package Length
      145mm
      Package Width
      145mm
      Package Height
      275mm
      Package Weight
      1282g

    • Durability

      User Manual
      DFU

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

