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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
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    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1836/00

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day.

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    Viva Collection Juicer

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    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    All in one compact design

    • QuickClean
    • 1.5L, M tube
    • 500W
    • Drip stop
    Juice up to 1.5L in one go

    Juice up to 1.5L in one go

    You can make up to 1.5L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

    QuickClean technology

    QuickClean technology

    The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

    Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

    Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

    The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicer sessions keeping your counter top spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.

    Pulp naturally falls into one container

    Pulp naturally falls into one container

    Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.

    Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

    Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

    Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

    Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

    With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

    Juice directly into your glass

    This juicer allows you to use your own glass (Max 12cm height). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

    Powerful 500W motor

    Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables with the 500W motor.

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe

    For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      Jug

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220/240  V
      Power
      500  W
      Cord length
      0.80  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity jug
      0.5  l
      Capacity pulp container
      1  l

    • Design

      Color
      Metallic Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Feeding tube diameter
      55  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Quickclean
      • Pre-clean
      Number of speed settings
      1
      Drip-stop
      Yes

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Aluminium
      Material jug
      Plastic

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