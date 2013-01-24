Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1836/05
1 Awards
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1836/05
    1 Awards

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      All in one compact design

      • 500W
      • QuickClean
      • 1.5 L
      • Drip stop
      Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

      Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

      With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

      Juice directly into your glass

      Juice directly into your glass

      This juicer allows you to use your own glass (Max 12cm height). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

      Juice up to 1.5L in one go

      Juice up to 1.5L in one go

      You can make up to 1.5L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      QuickClean sieve

      QuickClean sieve

      A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

      Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

      Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

      When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials. With one simple move, you prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe

      For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Aluminium Grey
        Material housing
        Aluminium
        Material jug
        PP Plastic
        Material pulp container and pusher
        • ABS
        • SAN

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        One optimized speed
        For all fruits

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        500  W
        Voltage
        220/240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.80  m
        Pulp container
        1  L
        Feeding tube dia
        55  mm
        Capacity juice jug
        500  ml

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73