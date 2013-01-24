Home
Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1863/22
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1863/22
    1 Awards

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean” technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean” technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day! See all benefits

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Up to 2L of juice in one go & clean up within 1min

      • 700W
      • QuickClean
      • 2 L, XL tube
      The Philips juicer is the 1st centrifugal juicer on the market with a pre-clean function. By pouring water in the pusher, you can create a water fountain in the appliance, which rinses away the unwanted fibers from the lid and makes the sieve easier to clean.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

      You can make up to 2L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      The 75 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

      Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

      A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

      Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Aluminium
        Material housing
        Aluminium
        Material jug
        SAN jug and PS cover
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PS

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1  m
        Pulp container
        1.2  L
        Feeding tube dia
        75  mm
        Capacity
        2  L
        Capacity juice jug
        800  ml

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes
        Quickclean
        Yes

