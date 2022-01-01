Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*
Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*
Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits
Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*
Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*
Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits
Unique ProBlend system perfectly combines 3 technologies, custom-designed to ensure smooth blending with no lumps in just 45 seconds*. The 600W power motor drives the blending flow to circulate all your ingredients evenly, while the innovative blade design is specially shaped to maximize the cutting area. Last but not least, the jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
Use the ProBlend system plus the Pulse setting to crush ice cubes into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**. Perfect for your favorite chilled drinks and smoothies, and great for special desserts.
The jar has a removable lid to make cleaning easy. The jar, blades and lid are all dishwasher safe.
Durable stainless steel blades stay sharp and free from rust or tarnishing for longer.
Produce a wide range of drinks and enable fast ingredient preparation for your favorite meals with 1 speed and Pulse settings to choose from. Use for ingredients from herbs, spices and veggies, to grinding coffee, and even crushing ice to make a delicious chilled smoothie.
Serves up to 5 drinks (based on 200ml glass size) thanks to 1L effective capacity.***
Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.
Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.
The blender features suction feet for stability and to ensure it doesn’t vibrate during use.
For additional peace of mind, the blender comes with a 2-year warranty.
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Guarantee
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Accessories
Service
Design
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.