Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

HR6947/01 disposable dust bag

HR6947/01
  • The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag
    -{discount-value}

    HR6947/01 disposable dust bag

    HR6947/01

    The original Philips dust bag

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    HR6947/01 disposable dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    HR6947/01 disposable dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    Manuals & Documentation

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product