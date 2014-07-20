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    Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S9031/12

    Perfection in every pass

    The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.

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    Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Perfection in every pass

    Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

    • V-Track Precision Blades
    • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

    Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

    Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

    Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level battery and travel lock indicators - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator

    50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

    50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

    Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

    With 2 year guarantee

    With 2 year guarantee

    We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer

    • Software

      Software update
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

    • Power

      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge for 1 shave
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Black Satin

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH90
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      SkinComfort
      AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Shaving system
      • V-Track Precision Blade System
      • Super Lift & Cut Action

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 3 level battery indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Luxurious pouch
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Badge-D2C

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