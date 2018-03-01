2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF254/30
Comfortable and discreet
The unique Philips Avent SCF254/30 breast pads are specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.
30 day pads
Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.
Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.