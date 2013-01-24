Express more. Store easily.
A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits
A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump. See all benefits
VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. It allows you to use the same cup to express, store and feed breast milk to your baby.
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
For safe storage and transport
Use the adaptor to express and feed with the same cup.
Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.
Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.
