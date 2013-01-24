Home
Avent Indulgent Body Cream

SCF500/20
  • Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms
    -{discount-value}

    Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

    Specially formulated to de-stress your whole body and improve your skin's elasticity to combat stretch marks. This rich, non-greasy massage cream will help firm, smooth and moisturise and help relieve "itchy tummy". See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

    Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

      Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

      With shea butter, papaya oil and marine extracts

      • 200ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

      Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

      Helps relieve that "itchy" feeling

      The non-greasy formula helps combat dry skin and stretchmarks.

      Leaves skin softened

      A rapidly absorded spray containing orange and almond oils.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Indulgent body cream
        1 Tube 200ml

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.
        Tube
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        200ml

      • Ingredients

        Shea butter
        Yes
        Marine extracts
        Yes
        Papaya oil
        Yes

