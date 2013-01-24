Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Avent

Avent Moisturizing Light Oil

SCF503/12
Avent
Avent
  • Combats dry skin and stretch marks Combats dry skin and stretch marks Combats dry skin and stretch marks
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Avent Moisturizing Light Oil

    SCF503/12

    Combats dry skin and stretch marks

    A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray which glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Avent Moisturizing Light Oil

    Combats dry skin and stretch marks

    A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray which glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits

    Combats dry skin and stretch marks

    A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray which glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Avent Moisturizing Light Oil

    Combats dry skin and stretch marks

    A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray which glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all skincare

      Combats dry skin and stretch marks

      With orange and almond oils

      • 125ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

      Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

      Helps relieve that "itchy" feeling

      The non-greasy formula helps combat dry skin and stretchmarks.

      Leaves skin softened

      A rapidly absorded spray containing orange and almond oils.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Moisturizing light oil
        1 Spray 125ml

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.
        Spray
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Functions

        Relieve "itchy tummy"
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Almond oil
        Yes
        Orange oil
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products