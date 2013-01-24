A smile for you and your baby
The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy complete confidence in your baby's bath time comfort. Use the thermometer to check bath water stays between 36.5°C and 38°C. Keep it below 39°C for your baby's safety.
We know you already have your hands full. So we designed our accurate digitial display to sit upright for clear and easy reading, even at a glance.
Help your baby sleep soundly and sweetly by keeping the room temperature around 18°C. Not too cool. Not too cozy. Just right!
The bath and bedroom thermometer should be as fun for your baby as it is reassuring for you. So whatever the age of your baby, we made sure it complies with all the safety standards you would expect.
Fully waterproof and engineered to float, the bath and bedroom thermometer is a handy companion at bath time. So you and your baby can just enjoy another happy moment together.
Technical specifications
