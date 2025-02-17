Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits
for enhanced sound
- 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
- Earbud
14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
Designed for ear geometry comfort fit
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal
Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
open
- Frequency response
-
20 - 20 000
Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
14.2
mm
- Sensitivity
-
106
dB
- Maximum power input
-
5
mW
- Impedance
-
32
ohm
-
Connectivity
- Cable Connection
-
3.5 mm stereo plug
- Cable length
-
1.2
m
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
34.7
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
96
- Width
-
32.5
cm
- Gross weight
-
6.8
kg
- Height
-
26
cm
- GTIN
-
1 48 95229 10058 6
- Nett weight
-
5.76
kg
- Tare weight
-
1.04
kg
-
Convenience
- Volume control
-
Yes
- Type of controls
-
Button
-
Inner Carton
- Length
-
31
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
24
- Width
-
16.2
cm
- Height
-
11.7
cm
- Nett weight
-
1.44
kg
- Gross weight
-
1.55
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.11
kg
- GTIN
-
2 48 95229 10058 3
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17.1
cm
- Width
-
5
cm
- Depth
-
2.5
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
48 95229 10058 9
- Gross weight
-
0.0757
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.06
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.0157
kg
-
Product dimensions
- Cable length
-
0
cm
- Height
-
14.6
cm
- Width
-
4.9
cm
- Depth
-
2.1
cm
- Weight
-
0.0654
kg
-
Design
- Color
-
Black
- Ear fitting
-
In-ear
- In-ear fitting type
-
Open fit
-
UPC
- UPC
-
8 40063 20035 7
