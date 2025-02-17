Search terms

EN
AR
  • Bass Sound Bass Sound Bass Sound

    Headphones with mic

    TAUE101BK/00

    Bass Sound

    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Headphones with mic

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Bass Sound

    for enhanced sound

    • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
    • Earbud
    14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

    14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

    Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

    Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

    The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

    This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal

    0

    Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

    Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      open
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      14.2  mm
      Sensitivity
      106  dB
      Maximum power input
      5  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      3.5 mm stereo plug
      Cable length
      1.2  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.7  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      96
      Width
      32.5  cm
      Gross weight
      6.8  kg
      Height
      26  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10058 6
      Nett weight
      5.76  kg
      Tare weight
      1.04  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      31  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      16.2  cm
      Height
      11.7  cm
      Nett weight
      1.44  kg
      Gross weight
      1.55  kg
      Tare weight
      0.11  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 10058 3

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.1  cm
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10058 9
      Gross weight
      0.0757  kg
      Nett weight
      0.06  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0157  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Cable length
      0  cm
      Height
      14.6  cm
      Width
      4.9  cm
      Depth
      2.1  cm
      Weight
      0.0654  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20035 7

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.