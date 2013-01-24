This is your time
Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This is your time
Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits
This is your time
Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This is your time
Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.
The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.
The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.
The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.
Weighing just 195 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you rock your sounds in real comfort.
Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Design
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions