Transform your cleaning routine by vacuuming and mopping in one go. The robot vacuums with up to double the suction power¹. Ensuring a thorough clean, increasing its power on rugs, and leaving your floors spotless. All controlled effortlessly with the HomeRun app.
Vacuum and mop in one go, clean dust and dirt effortlessly
The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, ensuring clean feet even when barefoot.
Extra strong suction power for picking up dust and dirt
The robot has up to double the suction power¹ so it can pick up large dirt, like crumbs and pet hair. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up on the floor, as well as removing finer dust from carpets and rugs².
Increases suction power automatically on a carpet
The robot automatically boosts suction power when it has driven onto a carpet or rug to capture fine dust particles hidden deep inside the carpet².
Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot
Transform your cleaning experience with our robot vacuum's LDS radar technology, offering 360-degree scanning for a meticulously mapped home. Navigate effortlessly through multiple rooms with unmatched precision, ensuring thorough floor coverage. Enjoy a spotless environment, even in low-light conditions.
Personalize your cleaning and tailor it to your home's needs
The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure you get the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule a cleaning session so you can come home to a spotless floor.
Cleans up to 120 minutes on a single battery charge
Experience uninterrupted cleaning with no battery worry, offering up to 120 minutes³ of runtime, enough for up to 120 m² on a single charge. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it stopped to resume the cleaning.
Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
ABS plastic
Color
Dark blue
Functions
Vacuum and Mop in one go
Product type
Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Wet cleaning functionality
Yes
Carpet boost
Yes
Type of main brush
Rubber brush with bristles
Liftable main brush
No
Filter-Type
Washable EPA 11
Hair detangling
No
Nr. Of side brushes
1
Mop Technology
Passive mop
Liftable mop
No
Can be used with detergents
No
Type of navigation
LDS
Small obstacle detection
No
Obstacle crossing ability
up to 17mm
Dirt detection
No
Automatic carpet detection
No, create No-Mop zones in app
Internet connectivity
Connect via Wi-Fi, Dual band
Wi-Fi range
2,4 GHz & 5 GHz
Smart home compatibility
Yes, basic controls through Alexa & Google
Capacity Clean Water Tank (in robot)
300 ml
Capacity Dust Bin (in robot)
380 ml
Integrated on /off switch
Yes
Power light
Yes
Noise level (standard)
≤ 68 dB
Auto recharge function
Yes, will charge when the battery is empty and contnue where it left off when done charging.
Battery runtime
up to 120 minutes
Recharge time
max. 5.5 hours
Battery capacity
2600 mAh
Removable battery
Yes
Certifications
CB
Suction power
6000 Pa
Battery Product
Yes
Battery type
Lithium-ion
Voltage
14.4 V
Frequency
50/60
Warranty
2 years
EU declaration of conformity
Yes
Produced In
China
Weight and Dimensions
Package Length
48.3 cm
Package Width
14.7 cm
Package Height
42.7 cm
Package Weight
8 kg
Station Length
14.6 cm
Station Width
5.5 cm
Station Height
9 cm
Station Weight
0.337 kg
Robot Length
34.5 cm
Robot Width
34.5 cm
Robot Height
9.7 cm
Robot Weight
3.1 kg
Compatibility
Related Accessories 1
XV1433/00
Related Accessories 2
XV1430/00
Included Accessories 1
2 x washable mops
Included Accessories 2
1 x washable filter
Included Accessories 3
1 x main brush
Included Accessory 4
1 x side brush
Included Accessory 5
1 x placemat
Included Accessory 6
1 x power cord
Included Accessory 7
1 x brush accessory
Included Accessory 8
1 x charging station
Technical Specifications
Power
15 W
Standby power consumption
112 mA
Number in pack
1
Carpet detection sensor
No
Anti-drop sensors to detect a cliff
Yes
Station seeker
Yes, infrared signal receiver & emitter
Water tank empty sensor
No
Dust bag full sensor
Yes
Durability
Quick start guide
Yes, printed
User Manual
Digital
Safety feature
Safety certification
Yes
Automatic shut-off
Yes
Child lock
Yes
Station
Auto-Emptying functionality
No
Mop cleaning functionality
No
Mop drying functionality
No
Automatic refilling of robot
No
Automatic collection of dirty water
No
Cord length
1.55 m
Cord storage
Yes
Charging Station
Yes
App
APP name
Philips HomeRun
Operating system
Android 6 & above; iOS 11 & above
How to use videos
Yes
Quick mapping function
Yes
Multi-floor mapping
Yes, save up to 5 maps
Select which room(s) to clean
Yes
Select cleaning mode per room
Yes
Select room cleaning sequence
Yes
Cleaning modes
Dry and wet, dry only, single drag, vacuum first, then mop
Suction power levels
4
Mop wetness levels
3
Restricted zones
Virtual wall, no-go zone, no-mop zone, no climb zone
Clean while you're away
Yes
In-app alerts and notifications
Yes
Cleaning report and history
Yes
Maintenance dashboard
Yes
Scheduled cleaning
Yes
Contact consumer care
Yes
Automatic updates
Yes
App availability
Only available in robot`s country of purchase and if the app store is set to the country of purchase