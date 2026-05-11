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  • Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

    Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner

    XV1892/02

    Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

    Enhance your Philips OneUp Electric Mop with our specially formulated detergent. It ensures a streak-free shine on all floor types, leaving your home fresh and clean. Perfect for use on hard floors, delicate surfaces, and everyday messes.

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    Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner

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    See all Electric mops

    Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

    Clean was never clean. Until now.

    • Extends mop life: Easy and optimal dosing formula reduces wear.
    • Easy dosing with 40 use cartridges: Ultra-concentrated formula provides delicate cleaning action.
    • Fast drying: Achieves 50% faster drying versus manual mops for a spotless clean.**
    • Economical solution: One cartridge replaces up to three bottles of regular detergent.
    • Pet & family friendly: Protects surfaces while promoting a healthier environment.
    Specially developed for Philips OneUp Electric Mop

    Specially developed for Philips OneUp Electric Mop

    Philips OneUp Ultra-Concentrated Floor Cleaner was specially formulated for Philips OneUp Electric Mops. It ensures top cleaning performance, extending the life of your mop with every use.

    Easy and optimal dosing

    Easy and optimal dosing

    Philips OneUp Ultra-Concentrated Floor Cleaner cartridge easily docks into the clean water tank of your electric mop, providing optimal and effortless dosing for spotless floors.

    50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

    50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

    Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**

    1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent

    1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent

    The ultra-concentrated formula of Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner ensures 1 cartridge lasts for up to 40 cleaning sessions, ensuring a long-lasting performance.

    Gentle on the floor and on the environment

    Gentle on the floor and on the environment

    Philips OneUp formula is 98% biodegradable**** for a more sustainable clean.

    Pet and family friendly cleaning solution

    Pet and family friendly cleaning solution

    Pet and family friendly cleaner with a concentrated formula for safe, everyday use with less detergent.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Weight incl. packaging
      0.16 kg
      Cartridge capacity
      40 ml
      Dimensions of cartridge (LxWxH)
      3*3*8 cm
      Number of cartridges included
      2
      Weight full
      0.1 kg
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    • **As measured versus a manual mop on nonabsorbent flooring according to IEC60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions
    • ****according to OECD Guideline 302 B
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