Search terms

EN
AR
  • Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series Electric mop

    XV3101/01

    Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

    Say goodbye to mops that spread dirt! Hello Philips OneUp Electric Mop: the mop that changed the cleaning game, delivering 2x cleaner floors 2x faster***. Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, it sucks up dirty water while pumping clean water onto the floor for a spotless shine.

    See all benefits

    Original Philips OneUp 3000 Series Electric mop

    Similar products

    See all Electric mops

    Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

    Clean was never clean. Until now.

    • Two times cleaner floors versus manual mops***: Removes up to 99.9% of bacteria*.
    • Two times faster mopping versus manual mops: Experience cleaning that cuts mopping time in half.**
    • The original OneUp technology: Patented technology that pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water.
    • Cordless & manoeuvrable design: Enjoy unrestricted movement with a 360° rotating hinge.
    • Long-lasting battery & removable pads: Benefit from up to 50 minutes of uninterrupted mopping.
    For in-depth mopping and your everyday floor messes.

    For in-depth mopping and your everyday floor messes.

    Cleans grease, stains, sticky liquids, fine dust and your everyday floor messes. For a shining floor without residue and streaks for up to 99.9% bacteria removal*

    Effortless mopping experience, start to finish

    Effortless mopping experience, start to finish

    Enjoy hassle-free floor mopping without the need for buckets, wringing, or rinsing. The Philips OneUp Electric Mop simplifies every step.

    The original OneUp patented technology

    The original OneUp patented technology

    Thanks to the patented OneUp technology, you can be sure you don’t spread dirt. It pumps clean water on the floor while silently sucking up dirty water. Every time.

    Clean and dirty water always separate

    Clean and dirty water always separate

    Keep clean and dirty water always separate thanks to the integrated water tanks. They are easy to refill and empty without ever touching the dirty water.

    360° rotating hinge for maximum reach

    360° rotating hinge for maximum reach

    Easily mop hard-to-reach corners and areas under low furniture thanks to the 360° rotating hinge.

    Cordless and easy to use all over the home

    Cordless and easy to use all over the home

    Move freely with no cords or cables needed. It moves just like your old mop - minus the bucket!

    Ideal for apartment up to 125mq

    Ideal for apartment up to 125mq

    Ideal for apartment up to 125mq, thanks to 50mq coverage in one water tank. One fully-charged battery lasts up to 50 mins, providing extended cleaning time

    50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

    50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

    Mop and dry simultaneously. The original Philips OneUp Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**. OneUp cleans deeper than traditional mops, removing built-up dirt and residue. If you see striping, don’t worry, it means dirt is being removed! Mop in multiple directions, not just straight lines, for a thorough clean.

    For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent

    For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent

    Mop hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.

    Long-lasting, easy to recharge battery

    Long-lasting, easy to recharge battery

    Led display shows charging status at a glance. And when it's time to recharge, the USB-C port makes it easy to charge with your regular charger or even a power bank.

    Machine-washable and reusable pads

    Machine-washable and reusable pads

    Easily remove Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads without having to touch any dirt water. Clean in the washing machine and reuse for up to 6 months.

    Uses up to 90% less vs manual mop

    Uses up to 90% less vs manual mop

    More efficient water use contributing to a water saving of up to 90% vs a manual mop and a bucket

    1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent

    1 cartridge replaces up to 3 bottles of regular detergent

    The ultra-concentrated formula of Philips OneUp Floor Cleaner ensures 1 cartridge lasts for up to 40 cleaning sessions. Pet and family friendly, it makes for safe and everyday use of less detergent. It was specially formulated for Philips OneUp Electric Mop to ensure top cleaning performance, extending the life of your mop.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Clean water tank capacity
      312 ml
      Dirty water tank capacity
      270 ml
      Number of wetness settings
      1
      Dimensions of mop (LxWxH)
      35*12*142 cm
      Number of cartridges included
      1
      Number of pads included
      1
      Cordless
      Yes
      Battery voltage
      3.6 V
      Battery capacity
      1.2 Ah
      Battery run time
      50 min
      Battery type
      Nimh (Nickel metal hydride battery)
      Weight empty
      1.75 kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      2.76 kg
      Package Length
      100 cm
      Package Width
      15 cm
      Package Height
      11 cm
      Package Weight
      2.76 kg
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • *Visually clean: gloss measurement of cleaned surface, tested with liquids, versus manual mops.
    • **As measured versus a manual mop on non-absorbent flooring, according to IEC 60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions.
    • ***Tested on a specific test area, with E. Coli and S. Aureus samples, using water only.
    • ****Based on house size of 125 m².
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.