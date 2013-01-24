Whether you’re expressing milk at home for a night feed, or expressing at work, there are some key things to keep in mind to help things go smoothly.
1. Plan ahead
If you know that you’ll be away from your baby, start to incorporate a breast pump into your daily routine a few weeks beforehand. You’ll start a supply of milk for your baby and get used to using a breast pump.
2. Find a comfortable place
The more comfortable you are, the easier it will be to let down milk. Before you sit down to express milk, be sure to find a quiet and private space and don’t be afraid to add personal touches with things like lighting and music. It’s also a good idea to look for seating with plenty of support so you can sit upright. It’s easier to get your milk flowing this way.
3. Pump as many times as you would feed
To maintain your supply, be sure to pump milk at least as many times as you would normally feed. So, if you would normally feed three times during the time that you’re away, be sure to pump milk at least as many times as this.