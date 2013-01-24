Home
Triathlon

Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

FC6844/01
    -{discount-value}

    Triathlon Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    FC6844/01

    If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution!

      Be prepared

      Cleans three-in-one: wet, dry and shampoo

      Tri-scopic tube is fully adoptable to each height

      Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

      The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard-floors.

      1500 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

      Efficient 1500 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power for a beautiful cleaning result.

      Wet nozzle brushes, cleans and leaves the floor dry and safe

      Wet nozzle with brush to take care of the sticky dirt; a mop for cleaning spills and a squeegee to leave the floor dry and safe.

      Deep clean your carpets with shampoo

      Carpet nozzle with shampoo function to deep clean your carpets.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Raven black / translucent

      • Filtration

        Capacity for liquids
        9  L
        Dust capacity
        10  L
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Additional nozzle
        • Double injection nozzle, mopper, upholstry nozzle
        • Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        54  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1300  W
        Input power (max)
        1500  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79 (dry cleaning)  dB
        Suction power (max)
        300  W
        Vacuum (max)
        24  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        11.5  m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Tube type
        Stainless steel 3pc telescopic
        Wheel type
        Plastic

