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  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
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    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2910/20

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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    PowerLife Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

    • Steam 35g/min;100g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2100 Watts
    Constant high steam output

    Constant high steam output

    2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

    Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

    Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Power Global
      2100  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.2  kg
      Product dimensions
      29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      • 1.8 m outside Europe
      • 1.9 m within Europe

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1.8  m

    • Crease removal

      Continuous steam
      Up to 35 gr/min
      Steam Boost
      Up to 100 gr/min

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Spray
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

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