GC2910/20
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!See all benefits
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2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Easy to use
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
Fast & powerful crease removal
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