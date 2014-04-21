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  • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    GC3803/30

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing.

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    Azur Performer Steam iron

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    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    With our innovative steam and temperature control

    • Steam 40g/min;140g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    2400W for quick iron heat up

    2400W for quick iron heat up

    With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

    Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Steam boost up to 140g

    Steam boost up to 140g

    Steam boost up to 140g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

    SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

    The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron gives an experience of premium gliding, great scratch ressistance and is easy to clean.

    Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

    Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

    The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Sideways opening door
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      2  m
      Reaching tricky areas
      Triple precision tip
      Fast and easy filling
      Yes

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2  m

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      20% energy reduction

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Power
      2400  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Steam boost
      140  g

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